CARBONDALE, Colo. (CBS4)– Huge boulders fell on Highway 133 near Carbondale over the weekend. Now, crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation are trying to break up those rocks so all lanes can reopen to traffic.
The rockfall happened on Saturday morning near Mount Sopris Road. The boulders came crashing down at mile marker 60, about eight miles south of Carbondale in Pitkin County.
According to CDOT, the northbound lanes of Highway 133 are open and crews are alternating traffic during the rock cleanup. Delays are possible as both lanes could be closed at different times of the day on Monday.
The road is expected to completely reopen to traffic by Tuesday.
No one was hurt in the rockfall.