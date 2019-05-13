Filed Under:Denver News, Rochell Galindo


DENVER (CBS4) – Police are investigating allegations of a former elected Colorado House member sexually assaulted a young woman. The accuser met with police on Monday.

State Rep. Rochelle Galindo, a democrat who represented District 50, resigned on Sunday. She says the allegations are not true.

Rochelle Galindo (credit: CBS)

Galindo, of Greeley, was elected in November.

She already faced two recall elections prior to the investigation over her votes on the so-called Red Flag gun bill and oil and gas legislation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s