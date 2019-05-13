Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Police are investigating allegations of a former elected Colorado House member sexually assaulted a young woman. The accuser met with police on Monday.
State Rep. Rochelle Galindo, a democrat who represented District 50, resigned on Sunday. She says the allegations are not true.
Galindo, of Greeley, was elected in November.
She already faced two recall elections prior to the investigation over her votes on the so-called Red Flag gun bill and oil and gas legislation.