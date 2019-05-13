DENVER (CBS4) – A memorial sign now hangs at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Broadway in Denver. It honors a Denver police officer who died 128 years ago.
Officers put up the sign on Monday for Officer Charles Wanless. He died after confronting a man who was threatening people with a gun in 1890.
Wanless was just the second officer killed in the line of duty in Denver’s history.
“This happened over 100 years ago, but it doesn’t diminish the sacrifice Charles gave to the Denver police department and the city and county of Denver,” said Chief Paul Pazen.
The ceremony on Monday is part of an ongoing effort by the Denver Police Museum to place memorial signs where officers have lost their lives.
To date, 72 DPD officers have been killed on the job, and 30 signs have been placed.