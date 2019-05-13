  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Code
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Charles Wanless, Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – A memorial sign now hangs at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Broadway in Denver. It honors a Denver police officer who died 128 years ago.

(credit: CBS)

Officers put up the sign on Monday for Officer Charles Wanless. He died after confronting a man who was threatening people with a gun in 1890.

Wanless was just the second officer killed in the line of duty in Denver’s history.

“This happened over 100 years ago, but it doesn’t diminish the sacrifice Charles gave to the Denver police department and the city and county of Denver,” said Chief Paul Pazen.

(credit: CBS)

The ceremony on Monday is part of an ongoing effort by the Denver Police Museum to place memorial signs where officers have lost their lives.

To date, 72 DPD officers have been killed on the job, and 30 signs have been placed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s