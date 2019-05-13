



– If you’re a CU Buff, following in the footsteps of Phillip Lindsay is never a bad idea. So when fellow Colorado Buffaloes player Juwann Winfree started to consider his route to the NFL, it’s no surprise he paid attention to the moves Phil made and followed a similar path.

“We come from the same school, we have the same agent. He was underlooked going into this process so he continued to help motivate me,” said Winfree. “He told me to make sure you get what you deserve. Make sure you work for what you want and have faith in yourself. He always had faith in himself, he always believed he could be a Pro Bowl player even as an undrafted rookie. He came in with that same attitude and that’s something I’m trying to do myself.”

There are some differences between the two. Lindsay was a star at CU finishing his career with the school record for all-purpose yards and ranking second in rushing yardage. Winfree, on the other hand, finished his career in Boulder with a modest 49 catches as injuries limited his playing time. But at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Winfree has the size NFL scouts love in a receiver.

If he can include anywhere near the determination that his former teammate has, the Broncos — who drafted Winfree in the sixth round last month — may have found another budding star from Boulder.