



A father who adopted a boy from Haiti is making sure his son’s past is always a part of his story. In 2013, David Pasley adopted Lele. He was found on the streets of Haiti, didn’t speak English, and spent several years in an orphanage.

After the adoption and moving to Highlands Ranch, David wanted Lele to have pictures of his birth parents before he forgot what they looked like.

“We wanted to honor his parents. We don’t know the story. We don’t know what happened. But we know whatever their involvement was, it’s what enabled him to come here,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The big question was how to go about making a picture of them.

“I just got to thinking who could draw a picture like this, and it just came to me like this is what police sketch artists do,” said Pasley.

He found a forensic artist named Cynthia Marsh. She usually specializes in sketching pictures of suspects and victims, but she was up to the challenge.

“To reach out to a sketch artist that he didn’t even know and tell the story. I just felt it was really powerful and moving. I was very honored to be able to do that,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Marsh spent hours with Lele, asking him what he remembered about his parents.

“I try to tune into who is this person, and what happened. And what’s your story,” she told CBS4.

Lele says Marsh nailed it, and the pictures of his birth parents look exactly how he remembers them. They now hang in his bedroom.

“When I saw the picture I was like ‘Wow, she can draw.’ I really appreciate what she’s done for me,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Marsh says it was her pleasure.

“He’s a sweet, goodhearted kid. I was very honored to be able to do that,” said Marsh.

LINK: Cynthia Marsh’s Website