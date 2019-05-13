



ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (247 SPORTS) – Ed Donatell is on his third stint with the Denver Broncos, but it’s his first as defensive coordinator. Donatell followed Vic Fangio over this time from Chicago, where the former coached the secondary and the latter coordinated the defense.

Donatell and Fangio’s working dynamic on gamedays will be interesting to observe. The two are still figuring out what the logistics will be in terms of calling plays, because for the first time in a long time, Fangio will be on the field instead of up in the box.

The preseason games will help to fine-tune and streamline what their play-calling process will be on Sundays. There’s no question the two defensive czars inherited one heck of a roster. Even Fangio has had to admit that this Broncos team he’s inherited is vastly superior to what he started with in San Francisco and Chicago.

Now that arsenal of firepower has increased with the recent additions of DL Dre’Mont Jones and LB Justin Hollins via the draft. Hollins has split his time as both an inside and outside linebacker at rookie mini-camp, while Jones has been moved all around the defensive line.

Ed Donatell was happy when the Jones pick was made in the third round and after a weekend to coach him, he has even more information by which he can evaluate the draft pick. Even still, with just three days of practice under their belt for these rookies, Donatell knows they’re just scratching the surface. There’s still a long road left to hoe.

“Very good pickup,” Donatell said following Saturday’s rookie practice. “As a defensive staff, I know we’re really tickled [about] the players our scouting staff could find for us in the late third round and the fifth round. That was a great find of two guys that can help the needs of our defense. Really a great job. We think we have great value there. It remains to be seen. We’ve got to go through all the process, mix them in with our older guys and then go through training camp.”

Donatell is referring to the OTAs that’ll begin on Monday. This next OTA phase will include 12 practices, as the rookies get mixed in with the vets to form the entirety of the Denver Broncos.

Jones is used to a football program where the top coach is offensive-minded. It’s been refreshing to have Vic Fangio running the practices, but also being very involved in the defensive line.

“I appreciate Coach Fangio a lot because you don’t find a lot of head coaches that have a defensive mindset,” Jones said on Saturday. “He’s really involved with the d-line. He’s really involved in the defense. That’s something I appreciate as a defensive player.”

Jones has been moved up and down the defensive line during rookie mini-camp, which could be a harbinger of things to come. As a rookie, he’s not going to start or see a lot of reps on first and second down but as an interior rusher in obvious passing situations, Jones could be an impact player for Denver.

“I’m very confident in my ability to pass rush,” Jones said. “I think I can make an early impact. I do what I do at a high level, and hopefully I can just continue to get better because the vets haven’t come in yet. I haven’t gotten the feel yet to really rush against an NFL pro yet. Once I get that down, I think I’ll be alright.”