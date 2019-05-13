  • CBS4On Air

By Rick Sallinger
Douglas County Commissioners, Highlands Ranch News, Highlands Ranch School Shooting


DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – With the words to “put their money where their hearts are,” Douglas County Commissioners took a step towards allocating $10 million toward additional school security.

(credit: CBS)

The move comes less than a week since a student was killed and eight others injured at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch.

STEM did not have a school resource officer from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Instead, it had a private security guard.

(Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger learned that security camera video inside the school showed the guard firing in the direction of a responding deputy. A special prosecutor from El Paso County is now being appointed to investigate further.

At a meeting on Monday, parents and others suggested metal detectors at the schools and more school resource officers as possible solutions.

(credit: CBS)

One person who spoke before the commissioners, Jafar Partowmah, suggested firearms should be allowed to be used with valid concealed carry permits.

Parents including Anatastia Hadwiger, a mother of two children in the Douglas County School District, said she would favor metal detectors and trained armed personnel.

(credit: CBS)

Another mother, Brooke Brooks, emphasized the time for words has passed, “the time to act is now.”

The $10 million is to come from the country’s general fund “savings account.” The revenue is from property taxes.

Rick Sallinger

