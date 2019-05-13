DENVER (CBS4) – Last week felt very much like winter with high temperatures stuck in the 30s and 40s most of the week. This week will feel almost summer-like with highs in the 80s most afternoons.

The warmest temperature recorded so far this year in Denver is 80 degrees set on April 20. After upper 70s on Monday, the Denver area should tie for the warmest day this year on Tuesday with highs very close to 80. Then even warmer weather will develop for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower and middle 80s. It will be the warmest weather along the Front Range since the first days of October last year.

It will also turn quite mild in the mountains this week with highs in the 50s and 60s. In addition, overnight low temperatures will stay above freezing at least in the mountain valleys. This will cause the snowmelt season to kick into high gear. A lot of mountain snow will melt this week.

Somewhat cooler weather will arrive for Friday and the weekend with a slight increase in rain chances. At this time it appears the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will remain in the mountains and on the far eastern plains. Rain in metro Denver should be limited.