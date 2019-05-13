Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Sheriff Department

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Sheriff Department honored and remembered fallen deputies in a special ceremony on Monday. The annual ceremony recognized five deputy sheriffs who gave their lives for the community of Denver.

(credit: CBS)

“The contribution of the Denver deputy sheriffs who gave their lives to this job cannot and will not be forgotten,” said Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman.

(credit: CBS)

Wreaths were placed at the memorial stone during the song Amazing Grace. The flag was lowered to half staff to honor the final watch of the fallen.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s