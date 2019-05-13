Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Sheriff Department honored and remembered fallen deputies in a special ceremony on Monday. The annual ceremony recognized five deputy sheriffs who gave their lives for the community of Denver.
“The contribution of the Denver deputy sheriffs who gave their lives to this job cannot and will not be forgotten,” said Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman.
Wreaths were placed at the memorial stone during the song Amazing Grace. The flag was lowered to half staff to honor the final watch of the fallen.