



— For the first time in more than two years a Denver family will be able to live in their Elyria-Swansea neighborhood home. The family was forced to move out in 2017 after a contractor scammed the single mother out of more than $50,000.

Martha Saucedo grew up in the home, which her mother still owns. With her mother aging, she decided to move herself and her children to her childhood home to be closer with her mother. However, with limited space, Saucedo decided to add on to the home in order to give more space for her children.

“I grew up here with my siblings,” Saucedo said. Saucedo said the original contractor followed through on gutting the home, yet never returned to complete the addition. “It’s now been over two years. Two years and two months that we have been living with relatives,” Saucedo said.

Left hopeless, and homeless, Saucedo cried for help. Shortly after, many local businesses came forward to help the young family.

“They got robbed,” said Eric Semingsen, owner of Aloha Builders LLC.

Semingsen, and Valor Roof & Solar’s Michael Paper, helped spearhead the initiative to get Saucedo’s family back home free of charge to them.

“It’s been about two months, and we’ve got about 90% donated already,” Semingsen said.

“We really value helping people, and that’s what this is all about. This is a feel-good project for me,” Paper said.

Landscapers, plumbers, roofers electricians and more have donated their time to help complete the home. After two years of vacancy, the home once again is taking shape.

“We drive by here everyday with my mom and kids. I say, ‘Look, there is work getting done. We are going to be here soon,” Saucedo said.

Those involved in the restoration said most labor and supplies have been donated. A 501C3 has been created to make the donations tax deductible.

“To me, it’s important to let people know that there’s honest guys out there,” Semingsen said.

“It’s a fast paced world. I think it’s important to stop and care about one another when we get a chance,” Semingsen said.

Saucedo said the outpouring of support helped restore her faith in humanity.

“It’s going to be a lot of happiness, a lot of joy,” Saucedo said.

Those interested in donating to help complete the project are encouraged to donate.