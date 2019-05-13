Filed Under:Boulder News, Boulder Reservoir, Osprey Cam


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two beloved Ospreys in Boulder are back and tending to an egg. Every year since 2011, an osprey has nested at the Boulder Reservoir.

(credit: Boulder)

The female laid her first egg on April 19. It will likely hatch in the next couple of weeks.

A camera is set up to watch the nest. The city has seen a total of 14 osprey chicks leave the nest since they’ve set up the camera.

