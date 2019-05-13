Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two beloved Ospreys in Boulder are back and tending to an egg. Every year since 2011, an osprey has nested at the Boulder Reservoir.
The female laid her first egg on April 19. It will likely hatch in the next couple of weeks.
A camera is set up to watch the nest. The city has seen a total of 14 osprey chicks leave the nest since they’ve set up the camera.