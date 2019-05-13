Filed Under:Billie Allen, Michael Rourke, Weld County News


WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A member of an infamous prison gang is accused of trying to hire a murder of the Weld County District Attorney. Investigators say it was revenge after the Michael Rourke filed new charges against him.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke (credit: CBS)

Billie Allen is charged with solicitation of first degree murder. Police say he tried to arrange Rourke’s death.

Billie Allen (credit: Weld County)

Investigators say Allen is a member of the “211 Crew” which is a white supremacist gang.

A 211 Crew member, who was out on parole, killed Colorado’s Chief of Prisons, Tom Clements in 2013.

