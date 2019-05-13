Comments
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A member of an infamous prison gang is accused of trying to hire a murder of the Weld County District Attorney. Investigators say it was revenge after the Michael Rourke filed new charges against him.
Billie Allen is charged with solicitation of first degree murder. Police say he tried to arrange Rourke’s death.
Investigators say Allen is a member of the “211 Crew” which is a white supremacist gang.
A 211 Crew member, who was out on parole, killed Colorado’s Chief of Prisons, Tom Clements in 2013.