



– With warmer weather rolling its way in the state, bears are waking up and starting to explore mountain towns. Over the weekend two Colorado bears were caught encroaching onto human property. One bear was found tearing its way through a vehicle in Estes Park, another was recorded trying to break in to a trash can in Evergreen.

For many, one of the perks of living in mountain towns is the access to wildlife.

“We love the views and we love the wildlife,” said Mike Odgren, a homeowner in Evergreen.

Odgren told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas his family’s security camera recorded a bear trying to get into a trash bin. He said the family first realized the bear visited their home after the trash can was found toppled over on the opposite side of their driveway.

“About two in the morning, a bear came down and decided to try and get into our trash. You can see (in the video) he is pulling the trash can out and away from under the stairs and trying to claw his way into it,” Odgren said. “Standing on his hind legs, my guess would be he is as tall as me.”

Odgren was applauded by neighbors for previously installing locks on his trash bin, preventing the bear from accessing the food in the trash.

“You basically unclip both sides (of the bin) and it allows you in. But, it doesn’t allow the bear in when it is clipped,” Odgren said.

By installing the locks on the bin, the bear is less likely to return to the property. It is also less likely to seek out food in the trash bins of nearby homes.

A bear tore apart this car near Estes Park. Bears are exceptionally smart, which means us humans have to be exceptionally bear smart! Lock your cars, close windows, do not leave anything with a scent inside (food, wrappers, cups, sunscreen, chap stick, etc.). #BearAware pic.twitter.com/iLDAEhO9mj — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 11, 2019

In Gilpin County, a bear was spotted near the home of Judi Williams. She shared photos of the bear standing up to reach a tree, a tree she said she just removed a bird feeder from minutes prior to the photos being taken.

With three encounters with bears documented in one weekend in Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say now is a great time to encourage Coloradans to be prepared for heightened bear activity.

Jason Clay with CPW said bears are easily attracted to items with scents, not just food. Clay said small scented items like lip balm and hand sanitizer also attract bears.

“This is what we expect living up (in the mountains),” Odgren said. “We figured living up here in the foothills, we are in the wildlife’s territory. This is their home. And the last thing we want is a problem with bears, and have the bears getting in our trash and becoming a nuisance and something bad happening to the bears because of it.”