  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Aurora News, Colorado Springs News, Englewood News, Thornton News


NEW YORK (CBS4/AP) — Amazon, which is racing to deliver packages faster, is turning to its employees with a proposition: Quit your job and we’ll help you start a business delivering Amazon packages. The offer, announced Monday, comes as Amazon seeks to speed up its shipping time from two days to one for its Prime members. The company sees the new incentive as a way to get more packages delivered to shoppers’ doorsteps faster.

(credit: CBS)

Amazon says it will cover up to $10,000 in startup costs for employees who are accepted into the program and leave their jobs. Amazon says it will also pay them three months’ worth of their salary. The offer is open to most part-time and full-time Amazon employees, including warehouse workers who pack and ship orders.

(credit: CBS)

Amazon has operations in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Denver, Englewood and Thornton — and they are hiring. All Amazon employees in the Denver area earn at least $15/hour and up to $16/hour, according to the Amazon website.

Amazon is hosting hiring events at the Amazon Fullfillment Center DEN2 at 22205 E. 19th Ave. in Aurora every day this week:

  • Monday, 5/13/2019 – 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Tuesday, 5/14/2019 – 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
  • Wednesday, 5/15/2019 – 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM
  • Thursday, 5/16/2019 – 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
  • Friday, 5/17/2019 – 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Go Inside This Amazon Delivery Station In Englewood

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s