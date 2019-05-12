Comments
(HOODLINE) – A new cocktail bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to LoDo, called Rose & Thorn, is located at 1433 17th St. Rose & Thorn serves up Cuban food and cocktails in a Cuban atmosphere, with menu items ranging from tacos to plantains.
Rose & Thorn has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Camille F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 5, wrote, “Amazing cocktails! Great ambiance and fantastic food. Both the upstairs and downstairs are so beautiful.”
And Emily C. wrote, “We went downstairs to the “Speakeasy” and enjoyed some rum cocktails. My mojito was delicious and I appreciated that she strained the mint leaves for a smoother drink.”
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rose & Thorn is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–1 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday.
Article provided by Hoodline.