  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Michael Osterman, Steamboat Springs News


STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A man in Steamboat Springs is expected to appear in court in June for allegedly shooting and killing a moose calf near his home. The shooting happened in January.

According to the Craig Daily Press, Michael Osterman faces reckless endangerment and careless hunting charges.

Officials say Osterman used a pellet gun to shoot a cow moose and two calves near his home. One calf died.

The district attorney told the newspaper he hopes the public reaches out to Colorado Parks and Wildlife and not handle the situation themselves when it comes to living among wildlife.

LINK: Living With Moose

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s