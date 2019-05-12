Comments
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A man in Steamboat Springs is expected to appear in court in June for allegedly shooting and killing a moose calf near his home. The shooting happened in January.
According to the Craig Daily Press, Michael Osterman faces reckless endangerment and careless hunting charges.
Officials say Osterman used a pellet gun to shoot a cow moose and two calves near his home. One calf died.
The district attorney told the newspaper he hopes the public reaches out to Colorado Parks and Wildlife and not handle the situation themselves when it comes to living among wildlife.
