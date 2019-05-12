  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:bears, Evergreen News


EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – One homeowner in Evergreen stopped a hungry bear’s plans thanks to locks on their trash can. Surveillance video from CBS4 YouReporter Mike Odgren shows the bear wheeling the trash can outside the home.

(credit: Mike Odgren)

The bear tosses it around, trying to get the lid to open. It was all for not because of the lock.

Comments
  1. Robert Chase says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:10 am

    “It was all for not [sic] because of the lock.” — “naught”.

    Reply

