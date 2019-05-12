Comments
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – One homeowner in Evergreen stopped a hungry bear’s plans thanks to locks on their trash can. Surveillance video from CBS4 YouReporter Mike Odgren shows the bear wheeling the trash can outside the home.
The bear tosses it around, trying to get the lid to open. It was all for not because of the lock.
“It was all for not [sic] because of the lock.” — “naught”.