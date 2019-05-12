DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a preview to summer weather this week thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving in from the west. We’ll see widespread 70s and 80s across Colorado’s lower elevations this week with highs in the 50s and 60s across most of the high country.
In fact by Wednesday and Thursday highs in Denver could reach into the middle 80s which would be the warmest weather so far this year.
We do not see any organized weather on the horizon with only a small threat for a quick passing shower or storm during the afternoon hours on Monday and Tuesday thanks to daytime heating.
Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend it looks like we could see a new weather system enter the region with cooler and wetter weather but that is over 5 days away and the forecast confidence is low as far as the exact details.