Air Life Memorial Race, Hudson Gardens, Littleton


LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of Coloradans woke up early to show first responders how much they are appreciated on Saturday morning. Hudson Gardens in Littleton hosted the annual Air Life Memorial races.

(credit: Gomez-Howard PR)

The 10k and 5k runs started with a moment of silence and a dove release, one for each EMS worker who died in the line of duty.

(credit: Gomez-Howard PR)

Ambulances and fire engines sound their horns to start the kids “fun run” which was joined by some costumed characters.

The run raised $40,000 which will be used for better equipment, education and top support the families of fallen heroes.

RELATED: Colorado Honors 3 Fallen Firefighters At Memorial Wall

