LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of Coloradans woke up early to show first responders how much they are appreciated on Saturday morning. Hudson Gardens in Littleton hosted the annual Air Life Memorial races.
The 10k and 5k runs started with a moment of silence and a dove release, one for each EMS worker who died in the line of duty.
Ambulances and fire engines sound their horns to start the kids “fun run” which was joined by some costumed characters.
The run raised $40,000 which will be used for better equipment, education and top support the families of fallen heroes.
