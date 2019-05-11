(HOODLINE) – Craving açaí bowls? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top açaí bowl hot spots in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
Prosperoats
Topping the list is Prosperoats. Located at 2550 15th St. in Highland, the breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated açaí bowl spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp.
The eatery offers fresh juice, smoothies, açaí bowls and more.
Superfruit Republic
Next up is North Capitol Hill’s Superfruit Republic, situated at 1776 N. Broadway, Suite 115. With 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp, the vegetarian spot, has proven to be a local favorite.
Build-your-own açaí bowls are the house specialty, but you’ll also find coffee, fruit juice and smoothies at the spot.
Whole Sol Blend Bar
Whole Sol Blend Bar, located at 1735 Chestnut Place, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the juice bar and cafe four stars out of 76 reviews.
In addition to cold-pressed juices, smoothies and açaí bowls, the spot serves coffee, toast and gluten-free snacks.
Article provided by Hoodline.