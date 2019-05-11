Comments
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with the Rocky Mountain National Park say seven people were caught in avalanches on Saturday in the park. Multiple large avalanches were reported above Emerald Lake.
Everyone was found. Officials say they weren’t seriously hurt.
Details about what triggered the avalanches have not been released.
Park rangers are advising backcountry users to not travel on or below steep snow-covered terrain in Rocky Mountain National Park.