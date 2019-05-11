Filed Under:Avalanche Danger, Rocky Mountain National Park


ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with the Rocky Mountain National Park say seven people were caught in avalanches on Saturday in the park. Multiple large avalanches were reported above Emerald Lake.

Dream Lake below Emerald Lake in the Rocky Mountain National Park. (credit: CBS)

Everyone was found. Officials say they weren’t seriously hurt.

Details about what triggered the avalanches have not been released.

Park rangers are advising backcountry users to not travel on or below steep snow-covered terrain in Rocky Mountain National Park.

LINK: Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s