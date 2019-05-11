  • CBS4On Air

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police issued a stark reminder about the consequences of drinking and driving. They detailed a crash they say was caused by a drunk driver early Saturday morning near Wadsworth Boulevard and Morrison Road.

(credit: CBS)

An officer was already making a DUI arrest when another driver, suspected of being drunk, slammed into the officer’s vehicle.

The officer and the first suspect were both hurt. They were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.

(credit: CBS)

“When you choose to drink and drive you’re not only putting your safety at risk but the safety of those around you,” Lakewood police said on social media.

Officials say the second driver was also charged with DUI.

