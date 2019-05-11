  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA of America Special
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highlands Ranch News, Highlands Ranch School Shooting, Kendrick Castillo


HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A nationwide vigil is scheduled to honor the 18-year-old man who died in the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch. Kendrick Castillo was a student in the classroom where the shooting took place.

Kendrick Castillo (credit: Charles Burroughs)

Organizers say the public is encouraged to gather at a park nearest them at 6 p.m. on Saturday. At that time they will hold a moment of silence for Kendrick.

Organizers say those unable to go to a park can pay tribute where they are at that moment.

They add they are teachers with no connection to Kendrick’s family or the STEM School.

Kendrick Castillo (credit: LinkedIn)

RELATED: Kendrick Castillo’s Parents Mourn For Their Son

Kendrick’s family says donation sites set up for their family have not been authorized by them. They, instead, have set up an account with Wells Fargo Bank. The public can go to any branch location and ask to donate to the Kendrick Castillo Memorial Fund. Cash, check or transfers are accepted.

HOW TO HELP: Highlands Ranch School Shooting

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s