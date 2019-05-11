Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A nationwide vigil is scheduled to honor the 18-year-old man who died in the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch. Kendrick Castillo was a student in the classroom where the shooting took place.
Organizers say the public is encouraged to gather at a park nearest them at 6 p.m. on Saturday. At that time they will hold a moment of silence for Kendrick.
Organizers say those unable to go to a park can pay tribute where they are at that moment.
They add they are teachers with no connection to Kendrick’s family or the STEM School.
Kendrick’s family says donation sites set up for their family have not been authorized by them. They, instead, have set up an account with Wells Fargo Bank. The public can go to any branch location and ask to donate to the Kendrick Castillo Memorial Fund. Cash, check or transfers are accepted.
