LAKEWOOD, Colo.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters put their lives on the line for us everyday in Colorado. On Saturday, the community honored three more heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty.

(credit: Colorado Fallen Firefighters Memorial)

Brett Anderson, James Schaeffer Jr. and Aaron Lybarger were added to the Colorado Fallen Firefighter Memorial Wall in Lakewood.

Anderson was with Adams County Fire, Schaefer with Arvada Fire and Lybarger served with West Metro Fire.

(credit: Colorado Fallen Firefighters Memorial)

Each May, the Colorado Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

There are now 150 names etched into the wall.

