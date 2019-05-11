ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a familiar scene in Estes Park. The inside of a vehicle was torn to shreds after a bear was caught inside.
Video shows the damage left behind. It’s not clear how the bear ended up getting out.
The bear got into the unlocked vehicle sometime overnight was found the next morning when the owner let the bear out.
CPW says there were no “attractants” at the time when they inspected the car. They do say, however, this bear is suspected to have broken into another vehicle a few homes away.
“There has been several reports of a bear(s) getting into vehicles along Fall River Rd the past 2 weeks,” CPW said on social media on Thursday.
CPW officers ask the community to be bear smart: lock your car, close windows and don’t leave anything with a a scent inside your vehicle, which includes food, wrappers, sunscreen and chapstick. It’s also important to remember to make your trash bins and dumpsters bear proof.