GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Weld County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused invading a home in Golden, assaulting one of the residents, then stealing a truck nearby. Those crimes happened Thursday night, officials say.
Weld County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a man with a gas can on railroad tracks in Roggen, near Interstate 76. Deputies talked with the man, identified as 24-year-old Drevon Simmons, and say they learned the truck Simmons was in was stolen from Golden.
They say Simmons then took off running with a knife in his hands. Investigators say Simmons was told to drop the knife but refused.
More deputies arrived and Simmons eventually surrendered and was arrested.
Deputies say while on their way to the jail, Simmons caused more than $1,000 worth of damage to the deputies vehicle.
Simmons faces a long list of charges including resisting arrest, criminal mischief, motor vehicle theft, burglary and assault.