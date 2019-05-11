DENVER (CBS4) – After a mostly clear start for much of Colorado the clouds will increase during the afternoon on Saturday and we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms. The reason why is a storm system dropping into the Dakotas. We are on the tail end of a cold front attached to that weather maker.
While it will be a mostly cloudy afternoon I don’t anticipate an all-day washout. We also don’t anticipate anything severe to develop but having said that there is always a remote chance for any thunderstorm to briefly get on the strong side.
Looking ahead to Mother’s Day it will be a sunny to mostly sunny day across Colorado and will also mark the beginning of a warming trend. In fact we are looking at a stretch of 70s and 80s for most of the state during the entire upcoming week.
Computer forecast models do show the potential for another cool, wet storm system moving into Colorado something between next weekend and the beginning of the following week. We’ll keep a close eye on that forecast for you.