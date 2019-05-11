BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Elise Miles graduated from the University of Colorado this week extending the linage of alumni in her family, which already dates back to the beginning of the 20th century.

“I can relax a little bit now, feeling good,” Miles said after collecting her diploma. “I am now the fifth generation in my family to graduate from CU, which is huge.”

Along with her brother, she joins a tradition of graduates from CU Boulder and says it’s an honor to be in their company. She graduated with a degree in Biology at a ceremony for her department on Friday, just a day after experiencing one of the coldest days for May 9 on record. Commencement on Thursday was already a unique experience in the snow.

“I’ve always loved science,” she said. “I come from a long line of doctors too, so I love medicine.”

Miles did not think much of the history in her family when she was younger, she says she realizes now how great of an accomplishment her relatives started over a century ago. The tradition most recently continued with her uncle, and her grandparents who met at the university. But it goes farther back with her great grandfather and her great grand-aunt or “great great aunt” finishing her degree in 1901.

“I’m just so curious about what barriers she faced and also the legacy she left behind,” Miles said of the first in the line of alumni.

The family has long had ties to Boulder so she worried about staying so close to home for college. She considered studying out of state but ultimately decided to keep the legacy going in their family.

“I love CU but I kind of want to get away from my parents a little, ‘No offense Mom,’” Miles said.

Celebrating at the satellite ceremony for her degree program on Friday with her grandparents, she reflected on the special bond the Miles family has with the city and the university. Miles said just walking around campus and passing older buildings reminded her of the connection she keeps because of the generations ahead of her.

“It’s really beautiful,” she said. “I love being from Boulder and CU is so much a part of Boulder and I think the two have really grown together.”

Her uncle graduated from CU in 1992. Martin B. Miles, her grandfather completed his degree in 1967; his father, Martin J. Miles finished at the school in 1931. Lucinda Garbarino, her great grand aunt, collected her diploma at the turn of the 20th century.

“I’m literally walking in the footsteps of my ancestors,” the youngest Miles said. “I do feel a lot closer to them because of it.”

It helps keep the connection to CU for all of the family, they enjoy wearing their school gear at gatherings throughout the year. They even have attended football games with three generations cheering on their team.

“I’m honored to be a part of CU and forever a Buff,” she said.

Miles plans to pursue a doctorate in Occupational Therapy after a break in between degree programs. The future may also welcome another generation at this campus, if she gets her way.

“I know I’m going to be pushing my kids to be coming here,” she said. “I would love it but hopefully that will be their decision.”