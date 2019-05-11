  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Highway 133, Nettle Creek News, Pitkin County News


PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Large boulders caused traffic trouble for drivers on Highway 133 in Pitkin County on Saturday. The rockfall caused the highway to close for hours.

Boulder on Highway 133 (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

The boulders came crashing down at mile marker 60, south of Nettle Creek.

No one was hurt. It’s not clear how long the highway will remain closed.

Nearly a week ago, another rockfall forced Interstate 70 to close in De Beque Canyon. Two cars were involved, and two people were hurt.

That roadway has since reopened.

