By Andrea Flores


(CBS4) – Instead of buying mom a bouquet, why not buy her plants for her garden? The Spring Plant Sale returns to the Denver Botanic Gardens this weekend. Choose from a variety of perennials, herbs, houseplants, and succulents. Admission is free. botanicgardens.org

(credit: CBS)

The farmers market season kicks off Saturday at Denver’s Union Station – just in time for Mother’s Day weekend! Start your morning with fresh food and local produce. The first 100 moms will receive a free succulent. It’s free to attend. unionstationindenver.com

The Pikes Peak International Raceway season kicks off this weekend! Head south of Colorado Springs for the Americana Spring Fling! Browse beautiful classic cars, buy from a swap meet, listen to live music, and enjoy a drive-in movie. Tickets are $15. Kids 15 and under are free! americanaspringfling.com

The 4th Annual Bacon and Beer Classic returns to Broncos Stadium at Mile High! Saturday, enjoy bacon-inspired food, local beers, and live music. All-inclusive tickets are $69 a person. baconandbeerclassic.com

