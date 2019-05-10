DENVER (CBS4)– South High School in Denver has been under additional security this week after a threat that placed the school in lockdown on Wednesday. That happened the day after the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch that claimed the life of one student and left eight others injured.
Police tracked down a runaway, a student, they believe is at the center of the threat at South High School. The school was lifted from lockdown status on Wednesday but kept on lockout status for the rest of the week.
Police say after initially talking with the child’s parents and student about the Safe2Tell report, the student ran away.
That’s when Denver Public Schools took extra precautions until that student was located.
“We’re also dealing with a tragic event that occurred in Colorado just earlier this week, so we know concerns from our parents and students and community is already heightened and so we have to take that into consideration,” said Mike Eaton, director of safety for Denver Public Schools.
The student has been taken into custody for an unrelated probation violation. Investigators said on Friday that the threat was not credible.
In Fort Collins, one student was cited for falsely reporting a fabricated threat that impacted middle school operations at Preston Middle School on Wednesday.
“School violence is not a joke, and we take all threats seriously,” said Sgt. Laura Lunsford, who supervises the School Resource Officer program, in a statement. “We encourage parents to talk to their kids about the importance of using Safe2Tell as a tool for safety, not as a prank.”
In Summit County, a middle school student was arrested for allegedly posting a threatening note on a bathroom wall at Summit Middle School in Frisco on Friday.