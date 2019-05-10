Comments
(CBS4) — The team at the South Metro Dispatch Center answered many difficult calls on Tuesday after the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch. After such an exceptionally stressful time, a very special group of visitors came over to show them some love.
“After a tough week, our staff received a very warm and furry visit from Rocky Mountain Volunteer Chapter – Canine Companions,” South Metro officials wrote on Facebook.
The precious pups, who are training to be service dogs, came by to visit with the dispatch team that was on shift during shooting.
The dogs ranged in age from 11 weeks to a year old and did a great job of giving the hard-working dispatchers a reason to smile.