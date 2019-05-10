Filed Under:Highlands Ranch School Shooting, Service Dogs, South Metro Fire Rescue


(CBS4) — The team at the South Metro Dispatch Center answered many difficult calls on Tuesday after the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch. After such an exceptionally stressful time, a very special group of visitors came over to show them some love.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

“After a tough week, our staff received a very warm and furry visit from Rocky Mountain Volunteer Chapter – Canine Companions,” South Metro officials wrote on Facebook.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

The precious pups, who are training to be service dogs, came by to visit with the dispatch team that was on shift during shooting.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

The dogs ranged in age from 11 weeks to a year old and did a great job of giving the hard-working dispatchers a reason to smile.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

 

