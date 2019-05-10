BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – When a Brighton teacher decided she wanted a new way to get her students engaged, the school came across service-based learning. That idea quickly spread throughout the entire Northeast Elementary School.

On Tuesday, students participated in a “Day of Service.” Each grade level was assigned a different service project that impacted their community.

“We’re going to make lots of fun stuff,” explained Presley, a kindergartener at the school. “We’re helping make cat toys and helping out in the community.”

Kindergarten classes spent the day making different toys for pets in a local shelter.

“They get to play with them and have fun with them,” explained 6-year-old Fernanda. “Because they don’t have anything!”

Just down the hall, first graders were learning about assembly lines as they created “busy bags” for sick or injured kids at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Each bag had six to seven activities for the kids or their siblings who are visiting them.

“We’re trying to help them so they can have a nice life,” said first-grader Maimouna. “And so they don’t get bored in the hospital.”

Educators say the Day of Service teaches students that although they may be young, they can make a difference in people’s lives.

“They get a real chance in a real tangible way to participate in their community in something that actually means something,” explained Beth Dershem, a first grade teacher.

Dershem said her class was able to talk about what it would be like being in the hospital and how they could help out other children.

“It means something to them in a lot of real ways,” Desham said.

Other grade levels participated in service projects such as helping the elderly, stocking a food pantry and cleaning up a community garden.