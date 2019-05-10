LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Lafayette Animal Control Officer Gallatin rescued a great horned owl fledgling on Friday morning. It happened near Stagecoach Way.

(credit: City of Lafayette)

Lafayette police said animal control officers would not normally touch a healthy fledgling, but Gallatin could not find the owl’s parents, siblings or a nest nearby.

The owl was not yet flying and there were no trees nearby for it to climb to safety, according to LPD. It will be well cared for at a wildlife rehabilitation center until it can be released back in the same area.

