By Dominic Garcia
Filed Under:Boulder News, Flatirons

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A man who fell while climbing the Flatirons in Boulder is hoping video of the incident while serve as a warning to others. On April 16, Kyle Walker was climbing the second Flatiron in Boulder.

“Once I got on it, I realized the holds weren’t as prominent as I thought and I was a lot more tired,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Kyle says there was lichen all over the rocks making them slick and that his feet gave out. He wasn’t using any climbing ropes and didn’t have proper climbing shoes when he fell 60 feet.

“I basically free fell for about five seconds and luckily I hit the slab, which was slanted and I think that saved me from pretty much dying instantly,” said Walker.

Kyle had on a GoPro Camera during the climb and it captured his fall. His injuries include eight broken ribs, a punctured lung, and a broken wrist. It took an hour-and-a-half for another hiker to find him and call for help.

“Those guys are the difference between life and death. I really have a lot of respect for those dudes,” Walker said of the first responders.

Kyle hopes his story serves as a warning, and says if you don’t know what you’re doing, don’t even try it.

“It looks easy and they get in over their head, like I did, and fall to their death. I guess this footage is proof that things can absolutely go wrong, so that’s why I’ve agreed to do interviews.”

