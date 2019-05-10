GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The victim in Tuesday’s school shooting in Highlands Ranch was honored at the Colorado School of Mines graduation on Friday. Kendrick Castillo, who charged a gunman in class at STEM School Highlands Ranch and saved the lives of classmates, was interested in engineering.
Many graduates from the Colorado School of Mines wore caps and gowns with his name. The Mines in Golden is a well-regarded engineering school.
Students say they felt a bond with Kendrick, who was involved in robotics and worked with designers at Lockheed Martin.
The college also announced a special honor for STEM students who want to attend the Colorado School of Mines.
“We’re going to establish the Kendrick Castillo Scholarship for students from STEM School Highlands Ranch so that Kendrick will be remembered for the opportunity that he provided others. And we’ll work out the details on that,” said a speaker at graduation.
Eleven students from STEM School Highlands Ranch attend the Colorado School of Mines. A total of 19 more are enrolled for the fall semester.