BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– A mom from Broomfield is thanking the first responders who saved her life after a heart attack. Among those who rushed to her aid– her husband.
Julia Blechar was reunited with the paramedics at Station 61 on Friday.
In January, she went into cardiac arrest while watching her daughter dance. The paramedics would arrive just minutes later.
Her husband performed CPR until they arrived.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that if he wasn’t with me, I don’t know if a stranger would’ve performed CPR as quickly and with the sense of urgency or importance that he did,” said Blechar.
The American Heart Association says survival chances are two to three times better when someone performs CPR until paramedics arrive.