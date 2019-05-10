  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Broomfield News, cardiac arrest, Station 61

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– A mom from Broomfield is thanking the first responders who saved her life after a heart attack. Among those who rushed to her aid– her husband.

(credit: CBS)

Julia Blechar was reunited with the paramedics at Station 61 on Friday.

(credit: CBS)

In January, she went into cardiac arrest while watching her daughter dance. The paramedics would arrive just minutes later.

(credit: CBS)

Her husband performed CPR until they arrived.

(credit: CBS)

“There’s no doubt in my mind that if he wasn’t with me, I don’t know if a stranger would’ve performed CPR as quickly and with the sense of urgency or importance that he did,” said Blechar.

(credit: CBS)

The American Heart Association says survival chances are two to three times better when someone performs CPR until paramedics arrive.

