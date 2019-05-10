



– The Great Sand Dunes National Park has been designated as an International Dark Sky Park. That means it has exceptional quality of its dark night skies.

The designation also recognizes the Great Sand Dunes for its commitment to preserving and educating about the night sky.

The Great Sand Dunes is one of three other national parks in Colorado to share the International Dark Sky Park title. There are approximately two dozen national parks around the U.S. that enjoy the same designation.

“It’s no surprise that Great Sand Dunes has been building a reputation for good night sky viewing,” says Great Sand Dunes Superintendent Pamela Rice in an online statement, “The dry air, high elevation, and lack of light pollution all make the park an ideal dark-sky destination. We are thrilled with receiving this recognition as an International Dark Sky Park.”

The Great Sand Dunes National Monument was established in 1932 to protect the tallest dunes in North America. In the late 1990s, the effort to expand the monument into a national park began. Congress passed the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve Act in 2000.

The Sangre de Cristo Mountains shelter the park from much of the sky glow created by the Front Range cities, which contributes to its popularity as an astronomical destination.

“A starlit night at Great Sand Dunes can bring opportunities for wonder, perspective, and a more intimate connection with the natural world than we have in the daytime,” says Park Ranger Patrick Myers in an online statement. “Besides seeing countless stars, our other senses open up and we become aware of the unique sounds of owls and toads, the scent of piñon pines, and the soft feel of polished grains of sand.”

The Great Sand Dunes is planning a celebration for its new designation as an International Dark Sky Park later this summer.

According to the International Dark Sky Association, “advocates for the protection of the nighttime environment and dark night skies by educating policymakers and the public about night sky conservation and by promoting environmentally responsible outdoor lighting. More information about IDA and its mission may be found at DarkSky.org.”