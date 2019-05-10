  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – This past week has been wet and cold. Many neighborhoods have seen more than 1 inch of rain, at least 1 inch of snow on the grass, and temperatures staying far below normal for May.

Officially Denver received 0.97 inches of rain between Monday and Thursday. The city is running about 0.30 inches above normal with rainfall for May and exactly 1 inch above normal for the year. Since January 1 Denver has received 5.08 inches of liquid precipitation.

Rainfall amounts have been even higher elsewhere along the Front Range. Cities such as Lakewood, Aurora, Littleton, Boulder, and Fort Collins have all relieved more than 1 inch of rain this week.

There is still a chance for additional rain (not snow!) in the metro area on Thursday. Snow showers in the mountains will move east onto the urban corridor mainly after 3 p.m. and transition into rain. The best chance is for areas south of I-70 and especially south and southeast of C-470 in Douglas County.

Then one more small chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorm will develop on Saturday behind a weak cold front. The front will also bring gusty north winds at times on Saturday which will make it feel chilly. Despite this, temperatures should still mange to reach the 60s in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas on Saturday followed by highs near 70 degrees for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

