



– The Colorado Visiting Nurses Association wants to help aging seniors remain in their home. They are behind a program called CAPABLE- Community Aging in Place- Advancing Better Living for Elders.

Barbara Dodge, 85, learned of the resource through her occupational therapist. At the time, she was battling a wave of health issues.

“The fall, the eye surgery, the shoulder surgery, E. coli… I was in the hospital for five days and a second eye surgery,” said Dodge.

While she has overcome it all, it was not before one of her physicians raised concerns about her ability to be at home on her own.

“That was very distressing because I knew she was wrong, because I knew if I put my mind to it I would,” Dodge said.

Her determination reinforced when Kathryn introduced her to a program known as CAPABLE.

“Some people don’t necessarily want to admit they need help because they are scared to, because what if someone comes in and says they are not safe to live at home which is the complete opposite of what we are here to do,” said Amanda Goodenow, CAPABLE program manager.

Collaborating with Habitat Metro Denver, they offer home improvements and health services. Dodge now has accessible cupboards. Easy to use doorknobs and a railing are in place to help her get to the backyard.

While it creates a new sense of independence, Goodenow says it is about more than that.

“It changes their mood depression leads to pain or pain leads to depression it overall changes the client’s outlook on how they feel and how they are doing also,” she said.

Dodge says the changes to her home are great but the support made all the difference

“I really liked having all the visits,” Dodge said with a smile.

CAPABLE funding comes from grants and is free for those 65 and older who meet certain qualifications in regards to income, owning a home and have difficulty performing tasks.

