



– Southeast Aurora and Centennial along the Smoky Hill corridor is experiencing a rash of violence this past week, that has left three teenagers shot, two of them dead. Now the area is struggling to understand how their lives could have been cut short.

On Sunday a 17-year-old was shot on Lisbon Way near Chenango and Himalaya in Centennial. The very next day, a 16-year-old was shot and killed near Memphis Street and Pheasant Run Parkway in Aurora.

Then on Wednesday, 18-year-old Lloyd Chavez was shot and killed outside of his family’s Centennial home by fellow teenager.

“It’s a huge loss,” said Lloyd’s rugby coach of eight years Dave Farmer. “… a great kid, a great rugby player, and a great family.”

He says Lloyd was a stand up person who always put others first, “He just cared about other people.”

Police do not believe the three shootings are connected. Nevertheless, the community is grieving. Especially Lloyd’s family.

“It’s a really close family and they are taking it as you would expect, really hard,” said Farmer.

This tragedy comes just weeks after Lloyd’s father saved the lives of others by pulling them out of the deadly semi crash on Interstate 70 in Lakewood last month.

Now, Dave is calling on the community to support the family because Lloyd and his father have given so much back.

“I hope that any kids or teens or parents watching this do what they can to become as great a person as Lloyd was.”

The rugby community is having a celebration of life for Lloyd at Cook Park in Denver on May 18. They will also be raising money for his family.

Those who want to donate but can’t make the event are encouraged to visit the GoFundMe page for Lloyd.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up for the family of the young man killed in the shooting on Pheasant Run.