(HOODLINE) – Looking for a sublime Chinese meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Chinese restaurants around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret oyster sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
Peter’s Chinese Cafe
Topping the list is Peter’s Chinese Cafe. Located at 2609 E. 12th Ave. in Congress Park, the Chinese spot is the highest-rated affordable Chinese restaurant in Denver, boasting four stars out of 250 reviews on Yelp.
New China Cafe
New China Cafe, a Chinese and breakfast spot that offers seafood and more in Speer, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 181 Yelp reviews. Head over to 609 E. Alameda Ave. to see for yourself.
Hong Kong Barbecue
Over in Athmar Park, check out Hong Kong Barbecue, which has earned four stars out of 180 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Cantonese spot, which offers barbecue and more, at 1048 S. Federal Blvd.
Crazy Asian Express
And then there’s Crazy Asian Express, a Montbello favorite with four stars out of 53 reviews. Stop by 4701 Peoria St., Suite 112, to hit up the Chinese spot, which offers fast food and more, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.
Article provided by Hoodline.