HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– There are questions surrounding a “friendly fire” incident during the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday. The school employs a private security company to patrol the campus.

Shamson Sundara, 29, had been the school security guard at the STEM school in Highlands Ranch since last year. His attorney told CBS4 when the gunfire broke out Tuesday, Sundara ran toward the “active shooter” situation.

“He acted bravely, heroically and his actions helped protect lives,” said Robert Burke, an attorney representing Sundara.

Sundara worked for BOSS High Level Protection and was assigned to work at the school.

“He cares about these kids and his job is to protect them. He’s pretty shook up about it,” said Burke.

Sundara served with the United States Marine Corps from 2008 through 2012 according to an online profile. Burke said his client served overseas. Sundara then worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office beginning in 2013 before leaving to enter private security.

Although Burke declined to describe in detail what Sundara did during the school shooting, at least one Douglas County sheriff’s deputy has reported he believed Sundara might have fired his gun toward the deputy as he entered the school according to a law enforcement source.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it would not discuss the reported “friendly fire” incident since the case is under investigation.

Burke responded to the “friendly fire” suggestion saying, ”I have every confidence my client acted in the best interest of protecting the kids and the faculty and the staff at the school and proceeded in a lawful and reasonable manner in what he did.”

CBS4 was not able to speak to Sundara directly. While his lawyer said Sundara was shaken by what happened, he said he is primarily concerned now about the welfare of the STEM students.

“I think he did his job to the best of his ability and helped prevent further bloodshed and harm to these children. He did everything he could to try to stop what was happening.”