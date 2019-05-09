HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Some parents of STEM School Highlands Ranch students are trying to give back to the community after Tuesday’s deadly shooting. They are organizing a collection drive to benefit the teachers and first responders.
The drive will be at the Northridge Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s the same spot where students were reunited with their parents after the shooting.
Everyone is welcome to drop off small gift items for those who were trying to help students get to safety.
HOW TO HELP: Highlands Ranch School Shooting
“I’m kind of worried we’re not going to have enough because there’s not enough to give these responders and teachers,” said parent Shaylynn Hall. “I get my kids another day because of them.”
On Tuesday, one student, Kendrick Costillo, was killed and eight others injured in a shooting inside STEM School Highlands Ranch. Two suspects, both students at the school, were arrested and are facing charges in Douglas County.
STEM parents hope empty bins will be filled with gift cards, snacks, thank you cards, mementos from the community.
Parents hope to deliver the gratitude boxes on Saturday morning.