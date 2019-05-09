DENVER (CBS4)– Postal workers are helping make sure that everyone has enough to eat. They’re getting ready for Saturday’s “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive.
On May 11, the National Association of Letter Carriers is asking people to donate non-perishable food.
The food drive directly helps people in the Denver community.
The donated food will be collected on Saturday and distributed through churches, food banks and food pantries.
“The Postal Service is uniquely qualified to help as our letter carriers deliver to every address in the nation,” said Lora McLucas, U.S. Postmaster in Denver.
Stamp Out Hunger is the largest single-day food drive. Mail carriers want to beat last year’s collection of more than 70 million pounds of food.
Just leave the food in a bag near your mailbox on Saturday.