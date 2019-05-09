Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy who responded to the fatal shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch Tuesday reported that he believed the school’s armed security guard was shooting toward or at him as he entered the school, according to a law enforcement contact.
It’s not clear so far if the deputy was in uniform or not, or why the guard would have shot in his direction.
The armed guard fired at least one round during the incident, according to the source, who wasn’t sure if the round hit anyone. It may have just gone through a wall.
Investigators will need to do a lot of ballistics examination to determine where exactly the security guard’s bullet or bullets ended up.