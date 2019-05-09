(HOODLINE) -Craving pizza? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza spots in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
Slices
Topping the list is Slices. Located at 7155 E. Hampden Ave. in Hampden, the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated low-priced pizza spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp.
Pizza Alley
Next up is West Highland’s Pizza Alley, situated at 3499 W. 32nd Ave. With four stars out of 192 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.
Pizzeria Locale
Also in West Highland is Pizzeria Locale, located at 3484 W. 32nd Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap Italian spot, which offers pizza and fast food, 4.5 stars out of 179 reviews.
Ian’s Pizza
Over in Five Points, check out Ian’s Pizza, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 439 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score pizza and more by heading over to 2210 Blake St.
Sliceworks
And then there’s Sliceworks, a Lower Dowtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 383 reviews. Stop by 1433 17th St., Suite 100, to hit up the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, next time you’re in the mood for cheap eats.
Article provided by Hoodline.