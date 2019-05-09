HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — The Brady gun control group that organized a vigil for victims and survivors of the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch has issued a statement apologizing for the event — which was criticized as politicizing the tragedy.
Wednesday night’s vigil in a packed high school gym included speeches by presidential hopeful Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, both Democrats.
Some students chanted and others railed against the media and called for remembering Kendrick Castillo, the student killed while trying to stop one of the shooters on Tuesday.
‘Kendrick Castillo Died A Legend’: Brendan Bialy Credits Friend With Stopping School Shooter
At one point, someone shouted that students should be allowed to speak and some walked out in protest. Organizers talked with students in a hallway about how to include them. Students were eventually allowed to speak.
The statement says the group is “is deeply sorry any part of this vigil did not provide the support, caring and sense of community we sought to foster and facilitate.”
It adds that the group knows this “is so crucial to communities who suffer the trauma of gun violence.”
‘Lump In My Chest Was Growing’: Kendrick Castillo’s Parents Mourn For Their Son
Castillo’s parents say they are still trying to process the fact that their son is gone.
“I know that because of what he did others are alive and I thank God for that. I love him and he is a hero and he always will be,” John Castillo said.
Eight other students were injured in the shooting. An 18-year-old male student and a juvenile female student who identifies as male are in custody.
