Comments
KEENESBURG, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s video proof that bears are just like humans, at least when it comes to sibling rivalry. Three young bears at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg recently showed off for the camera.
KEENESBURG, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s video proof that bears are just like humans, at least when it comes to sibling rivalry. Three young bears at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg recently showed off for the camera.
The sanctuary recorded two male Grizzly bears wrestling, just like brothers do. But when the bears’ sister noticed, she had to get into the act.
That’s when she popped up to check out the camera, and let her thoughts about her brothers be known.
She growled at the camera.
The Wild Animal Sanctuary cares for more than 500 animals rescued from around the world, including lions, tigers and bears.