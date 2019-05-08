(HOODLINE) – Wondering where to find the best comedy clubs in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comedy clubs, using both Yelp data and our own secret laughing gas to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for some laughs.
Bovine Metropolis Theater
Topping the list is Bovine Metropolis Theater. Located at 1527 Champa St. in the Central Business District, the comedy club, art school and performing art spot is the highest-rated comedy club in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp.
Voodoo Comedy
Next up is Five Points’ Voodoo Comedy, situated at 1260 22nd St. With four stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp, the comedy club and karaoke spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Dangerous Theatre
Moving on to Valverde, the Dangerous Theatre, located at 2620 W. Second Ave., Suite 1, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the comedy club and performing art spot 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews. The theater’s tagline says, “Daring audiences since 2007.”
The Dinner Detective
The Dinner Detective, a comedy club and dinner theater in the Central Business District, is another go-to, with four stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to the Embassy Suites at 1420 Stout St. for a meal and a murder mystery.
Article provided by Hoodline.